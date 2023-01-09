Civil Legal News

From the Washington Court House Municipal Court:

Citibank v. Tonda Shupert, 3127 State Route 41 NW, claims amount $2,208.32.

Ally Bank, P.O. Box 39696 v. Ronna D. Royster, 422 W Elm St., claims amount $11,456.76.

Jim Kirk, 851 Columbus Ave. v. Brett Whaley and Brittany Voiles, 519 Flint Ave., claims amount $15,000.

Keith Roshon, Marysville, OH v. Jason Gregory, 1144 Campbell St., claims amount $15,000.

Hattie Jackson II, Inc, 1215 Gregg St. v. Gina Fletcher, 1215 Gregg St. Apt. 111, claims amount $15,000.

Roost Real Estate Co., Columbus, OH v. Angie Day and all other occupants, 433 Fayette Road, claims amount not given.

Carolyn Beverly, 4607 US Hwy 62 SW v. Chad Self, 4607 US Hwy 62 SW, claims amount $15,000.

Patrick Preston, 814 South North St. v. Charles Pace, 814 South North St, claims amount $15,000.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. John J. Angeletti, 404 Broadway St., claims amount $445.07.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. John J. Angeletti, 404 Broadway St., claims amount $170.12

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Dale E. Showalter, 503 Second St., claims amount $747.99.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. John J. Angeletti, 404 Broadway St., claims amount $601.45.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. John J. Angeletti, 404 Broadway St., claims amount $116.16

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. William Smith, 914 Pearl St., claims amount $239.08.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. William Smith, 914 Pearl St., claims amount $424.36.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Shannon Smith, 223 Forest St., claims amount $375.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Chelsey Haddox, 421 Grove Ave., claims amount $684.14.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Chelsey Haddox, 421 Grove Ave., claims amount $249.46.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Scott Hall, 120 Gardner Ct., claims amount $1,470.37.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Jordan Souther, 624 Leesburg Ave., claims amount $426.59.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Steven E. Sopko Jr., 555 Depot Dr., claims amount $285.84.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. William Swick and Donald Downard, 911 E Paint St., claims amount $306.50

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Garry and Kacy Morris, 1207 S. Main St., claims amount $2,324.89.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Jamie Hendershot, 1228 Beath Ln., claims amount $1,182.37.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Jamie Hendershot, 1228 Beath Ln., claims amount $1,369.36.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Jeff Gilpen, 625 E. Temple St., claims amount $449.20.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Anthony Gray, 1228 Beath Ln., claims amount $137.02

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. James and Charlene Smith, 308 Mace St. and 223 W. Oak St., claims amount $408.27.