A sign for the community

For five years, Fayette County Agricultural Society Secretary Faith Cottrill-Marine has had a vision of a digital sign greeting visitors to the county fairgrounds.

Because these types of signs are very expensive, Cottrill-Marine continuously applied for grants and donations to find the funding to complete this project. Last summer, a car accident destroyed a wooden sign that had been displayed at the Leesburg Avenue entrance of the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Following a phone call from Candace Horton at Valero Renewable Fuels in Bloomingburg, Cottrill-Marine completed several donation forms, went to Valero and delivered a presentation about the need for the sign.

After consideration, Valero presented the Ag Society with a check for $15,000 to purchase a digital sign for the Fairview Avenue fairgrounds entrance in 2023. The new sign will help the community and 4-H/FFA exhibitors be aware of events.

Ag Society members said they are very grateful to Valero for the donation and support of the community’s fairgrounds.

From left to right, Doug Marine, Fayette County Ag Society; Bob Schwartz, Fayette County Ag Society; Lori Moore, Fayette County Ag Society; Wayne Arnold, Fayette County Ag Society; Faith Cottrill-Marine, Fayette County Ag Society; Vince Morris, Valero; Candace Horton, Valero; Kate Dolphin, Valero; Joe Jeffries, Valero; Scottie McVeigh, Valero; and Darrell Green, Valero. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Valero-Donation-picture-.jpg From left to right, Doug Marine, Fayette County Ag Society; Bob Schwartz, Fayette County Ag Society; Lori Moore, Fayette County Ag Society; Wayne Arnold, Fayette County Ag Society; Faith Cottrill-Marine, Fayette County Ag Society; Vince Morris, Valero; Candace Horton, Valero; Kate Dolphin, Valero; Joe Jeffries, Valero; Scottie McVeigh, Valero; and Darrell Green, Valero. Courtesy photo

Valero donates to Ag Society for new fairgrounds digital sign