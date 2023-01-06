A sign for the community

For five years, Fayette County Agricultural Society Secretary Faith Cottrill-Marine has had a vision of a digital sign greeting visitors to the county fairgrounds.
Because these types of signs are very expensive, Cottrill-Marine continuously applied for grants and donations to find the funding to complete this project. Last summer, a car accident destroyed a wooden sign that had been displayed at the Leesburg Avenue entrance of the Fayette County Fairgrounds.
Following a phone call from Candace Horton at Valero Renewable Fuels in Bloomingburg, Cottrill-Marine completed several donation forms, went to Valero and delivered a presentation about the need for the sign.
After consideration, Valero presented the Ag Society with a check for $15,000 to purchase a digital sign for the Fairview Avenue fairgrounds entrance in 2023. The new sign will help the community and 4-H/FFA exhibitors be aware of events.
Ag Society members said they are very grateful to Valero for the donation and support of the community’s fairgrounds.