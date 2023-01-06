Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 6

Chester D. Perkins, 56, 7 Winnipeg Plaza, non-compliance suspension.

Jamie L. Morgan, 41, 233 W. Oak St., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Jan. 5

Michael A. Merritt, 26, 744 Eastern Ave., domestic violence.

Michael E. Hart, 44, 717 Brown St., judgment suspension.

Levi T. Holden, 30, 717 Brown St., possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor), weapons under disability (third-degree felony).

Alex R. Vasquez, 33, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license.

Clarence J. Jones, 32, 235.5 Belle Ave., no operator’s license.

Jan. 4

Howard Trimble, 73, 413 Clyburn Ave. Apt. A, marked lanes violation.

George A. Shadley, 29, 722 Eastern Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Robert L. Coil, 26, 888 Leslie Trace NW, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant, Highland County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Jan. 3

Amy Putney, 42, 933 Gregg St., license forfeiture suspension.

Jelsin Oneyvin, 26, Sabina, traffic control device violation.