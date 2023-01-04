Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Dec 23 — 1001 Lewis St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a smoke detector activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival but did note an audible alarm. FD was informed by occupants there was no smoke in the residence, that the detector just started alarming. FD investigation was unable to locate any problem(s) and determined the sequence indicated the unit needed to be replaced. FD advised the occupants to contact maintenance personnel to replace the detector.

Dec 23 — 1562 Washington Ave.

Received call from occupant stating the gas detector was alarming, requesting the residence to be checked. FD investigation did not detect any gas leak(s), nor did it detect the presence of carbon-monoxide. FD determined the alarm sequence indicated a low battery. FD changed the battery in the combination detector and tested for proper operation.

Dec 23 — 122 E. Oak St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a powerline down. FD found a downed wire still attached to the pole at the time of arrival. FD determined the wire to be a communication line and removed it from the roadway.

Dec 23 — 113 S. Main St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a third-floor fire alarm activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was let in by the complainant who advised the alarm was coming from within apartment 302 with no response from the units’ occupant. FD noted an active audible alarm at the time of accessing the third floor. FD checked the apartment door for heat and received no response after knocking. FD found the door unlocked and made entry. FD did not find any smoke or fire and noted no occupant(s) were present at the time of making entry. FD investigation did find a wax candle warmer in operation and empty. The occupant returned prior to FD leaving and advised they had awoken to the alarm(s) but noticed no issue in the unit and thought the issue/problem was elsewhere in the building. FD was unsuccessful in assisting the occupant in resetting the detectors and advised the occupant to contact maintenance personnel to check/service the detectors.

Dec 23 — US 35 W mm 80

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a head-on accident involving a semi and passenger vehicle. FD found both vehicles upright and on all four wheels, with no smoke or fire visible at the time of arrival. Both vehicles were off the south side of the eastbound lane with the tractor-trailer facing west and the passenger vehicle facing east. FD confirmed there was no entrapment, created a safe work zone, and checked both vehicles for safety. Control of the accident scene was maintained by deputies and the FD was released.

Dec 23 — 1307 Washington Ave.

Received call from occupant reporting an electrical issue when power transferred to the generator with an odor and haze in the hallway, occupant stated there was no visible smoke or fire in the attic, requesting the house to be checked. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD checked the attic and was unable to find any problem(s). FD advised the resident to call back immediately if the issue occurs again.

Dec 23 — 1151 Columbus Ave.

Received call from employee reporting power flickering with a burning odor. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed the store only had partial power with a burning odor in the deli section. FD was also advised that smoke was observed coming from the hood system over the fryers. FD investigation did not find any signs of fire or smoke. FD determined there was a problem with exhaust fan within the hood system of over the fryers. FD shut off the breakers controlling the fryers and the hood system. FD advised to make contact with the servicer to have the system checked and repairs made. FD requested AES to be notified of the partial power outage throughout the store.

Dec 21 — HWY 753

FD responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, FD created a safe working area and checked the vehicles for hazards. FD also assisted EMS with patient packaging.

Dec 21 — Circle Ave.

FD responded to a two-vehicle accident. FD established a safe working area and checked the vehicles for hazards. FD also applied oil dry to fluids on the roadway. FD assisted with traffic control and remained on the scene until the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.

Dec 14 — 56 Residence Dr.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid, first response for Fayette County Life Squad, CPR in progress. FD provided equipment and manpower. FD turned control of the scene and patient care over to members of the Fayette County Life Squad.

Dec 13 — 346 Jamison Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a non-emergent response with manpower for lift assistance with the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower.

Dec 13 — 1401 Leesburg Ave.

FD responded to a vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD found a single vehicle with minor damage. No fluids were leaking, and police advised no injuries. FD checked the vehicle for hazards, and none were found. FD cleared the scene and returned to their previous call.

Dec 13 — 555 Depot Dr.

FD was requested to the smell of gas inside the apartment. FD met with the caller and checked for gas in the utility closet. A leak was found coming from the wall area where the gas service line entered the utility room. Centerpoint energy was requested to the scene to turn off the correct meter.

Dec 12 — Jamison Road

FD responded to the report of a semi-truck rollover accident with injuries. On arrival, FD found a semi that came to rest on its passenger side on the right side of Jamison Road. The driver was out of the vehicle upon FD arrival. The top of the semi-trailer failed, causing the cargo of treated soybean seed to spill into the field. FD checked with the driver and assessed the scene for hazards. FD disconnected the vehicle batteries and applied oil dry to a small amount of leaking engine oil. The fuel tanks remained intact and there was no leaking diesel fuel. FD stood by until the arrival of the wrecker company. FD was released from the scene by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.