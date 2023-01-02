Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Aubrey M. Higgs, Bridgeport, Ohio, 54/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $130, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 if paid in 30 days.

Bruce A. Pummill, 3861 Main St. SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrea N. Morisky, Wilmington, Ohio, 38/20 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Jacob M. Brookes, 135 W. Circle Ave, Washington C.H., Ohio, 45/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandy L. Cobb, 129 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, right side of roadway, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy A. Stewart, 4074 Bogus Road SE, Washington C.H., failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Francene K. Schiltz, 224 Gardner Ct., Washington C.H., red light violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher R. Mcrobie, 619 Vine St., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $25, court costs $135, fined $25 and costs.

Patricia L. Burt, 3565 Braden Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael A. Merritt, 744 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio failure to yield/right of way, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and costs.

Nicholas R. Spahr, Jeffersonville, Ohio, lane violation fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher E. Holt, Springfield, Ohio, fictitious registration, fine $25, court costs $101, fined $25 and costs.

Dylan C. Rothwell, Jamestown, Ohio, red light violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Alexander J. Boldman, 1057 Country Club Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield/right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David J. Nichols, 3908 US Hwy 22 SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, 76/50 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Misty M. Carver, 835 Linden Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, dog at large, fine $60, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jackie D. Creed, 934 Dayton Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, expired registration, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Darrick A. Rice, 609 Fourth St., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to transfer, fine $25, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $25 and costs.

Rebecca J. Gant, 1113 Clemson Plz., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dalton R. Kerns, Hillsboro, Ohio, 38/25 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Tammy S. Murry, 711 Brown St., Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Susan D. Kelley, 231 W. Elm St., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jimmy W. Ballard, Columbus, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew A. Massie, 900 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Carolyn L. Leach, New Holland, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sean M. Potts, Baltimore, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tahler D. Riley, Hillsboro, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Camerson J. Terhune, 725 Maple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Roberick F. Croy Jr., 413 Peddicord Ave. Apt. B, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffiney A. Wilkerson, 6 Winnipeg Plz., Washington C.H., Ohio, lane violation, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

James M. Campbell, 503 E. East St., Washington C.H., Ohio, prohibited parking, fine $25, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.