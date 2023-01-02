Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 29

Aggravated Menacing: At 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance on Sixth Street. Upon arrival, the defendant came out of the residence and stated he was going to kill the victim. The defendant was arrested and transported to jail.

Domestic Violence: At 9:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to Summit Lane in reference to a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with both parties involved. The victim had visible injuries and provided a statement. The defendant was arrested and transported to jail.