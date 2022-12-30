Ring in the year with parmesan crusted chicken pot pie

Happy New Year everyone. I am so thankful for all of you and thank you so much for sending me all of your favorite recipes for another year. God bless you.

In the kitchen with me this week is my good friend and great cook Lesley Lightner. This would be a great dish to make ahead of time and have for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. I am going to make this wonderful dish. It not only looks delicious, but easy to make with not a lot of ingredients — just how I like it.

Thank you, Lesley, for sharing this with all of us.

Please send me your favorite recipes, and if you want a story to go along with the recipe if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Email me at [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

LESLEY’S PARMESAN

CRUSTED CHICKEN POT PIE

Ingredients

10 oz. egg noodles

2 tablespoon butter

1 medium onion, diced

1 1/2 cups frozen peas and carrots, thawed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoon flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cups cooked chicken breast, cut in small cubes

Directions

1. Cook egg noodles according to package directions. Set aside.

2. In a large skillet, melt butter, stir in onions, peas and carrots and salt and pepper. Cook for three minutes. Stir in flour until combined.

3. Stir in broth and heavy cream. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer and stir for five minutes until thickened.

4. Drain the egg noodles and add to frying pan along with the chicken. Taste and adjust seasonings.

5. Place in lightly greased baking dish. (I used a 7-inch by 11-inch, which was perfect).

6. Top with a mixture of 1/2 cup bread crumbs and 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon. melted butter. Bake in a 375-degree oven for 25 to 28 minutes.

Bon appetit!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.