OSHP: Fatal crash under investigation

GREENE COUNTY — A fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 71 near the Fayette County line is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday on I-71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County, a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination, driven by Ralphinia E. Rose, 63, Providence, Ky., was heading southbound on I-71 near mile post 60 when her vehicle struck a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by Tiffany J. Miller, 40, of Marion.

According to the OSHP preliminary investigation, the Honda was then pushed into the rear of a 2015 International tractor-trailer combination, driven by Weldon Baisden, 61, of Norwalk.

Miller succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene, according to the OSHP.

Rose’s vehicle had a juvenile female passenger, who was flown from the scene by air ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Baisden and Rose had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Traffic was backed up for quite awhile at the 435/I-71 intersection in Fayette County due to the accident. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the New Jasper Township Fire Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Coroner’s Office.

Three vehicles involved in Thursday accident on I-71