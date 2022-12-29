Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Dec 20 — 220 Delaware St.

Received call from occupant reporting an odor, requesting the residence to be checked. FD investigation did not detect any gas leak(s), nor did it detect the presence of carbon monoxide during its’ investigation.

Dec 20 — 701 N. North St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a smoke detector activation, zone 4. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival, nor did it note any evacuation of the residence. FD spoke with the contractor onsite and was advised dust from construction activities set the system off.

Dec 19 — 125 E. Front St.

FD assisted Pic-A-Fay FD on a structure fire in New Holland.

Dec 18 — 127 McKinley Ave.

FD responded to a possible electrical fire. On arrival, FD was informed that the caller had a melted electrical receptacle behind the washing machine. The occupant unplugged the washing machine prior to FD arrival. FD turned off the breaker to the outlet. FD removed the outlet cover to check for extension and used a thermal imager to locate hot spots. FD opened up the wall by removing drywall and found a burned wall stud and damaged insulation. FD applied water to the burnt area and removed the insulation from the area.

Dec 18 — 38 Dunbar Ct.

FD provided assistance to Fayette County EMS.

Dec 15 — 546 Comfort Ln.

FD was requested for the smell of gas inside a residence. On arrival, FD met with the caller who advised they turned off the gas at the meter prior to FD arrival. FD checked the residence with a combustible gas meter and found elevated readings in multiple areas. FD advised to leave the gas meter off and to contact a certified plumber to make repairs.

Dec 15 — 1 Companion Dr.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. While en route, FD were advised that it was a false alarm.

Dec 14 — 432 VanDeman St.

Received call from occupant reporting the loss of power in half of the residence along with an odor of burning wires. FD requested AES to be dispatched while en route. FD did not find any smoke or fire and noted the absence of an evacuation at the time of arrival. FD did not find any smoke, nor did it note the odor of burning wires after making entry. FD investigation did find a 15amp breaker tripped in the electrical box controlling multiple outlets at the front and exterior of the residence. FD determined the circuit was overloaded causing the problem/issue. FD checked the outlet for arching or other signs of damage and used a thermal imaging camera to check for safety. FD advised the occupants of the danger of overloading circuits.

Dec 14 — 56 Residence Dr.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting mutual aid, first response for Fayette County Life Squad, CPR in progress. FD provided equipment and manpower. FD turned control of the scene and patient care over to members of the Fayette County Life Squad.

Dec 13 — 346 Jamison Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a non-emergent response with manpower for lift assistance with the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower.

Dec 13 — 1401 Leesburg Ave.

FD responded to a vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD found a single vehicle with minor damage. No fluids were leaking, and police advised no injuries. FD checked the vehicle for hazards, and none were found. FD cleared the scene and returned to their previous call.

Dec 13 — 555 Depot Dr.

FD was requested to the smell of gas inside the apartment. FD met with the caller and checked for gas in the utility closet. A leak was found coming from the wall area where the gas service line entered the utility room. Centerpoint energy was requested to the scene to turn off the correct meter.

Dec 12 — Jamison Road

FD responded to the report of a semi-truck rollover accident with injuries. On arrival, FD found a semi that came to rest on its passenger side on the right side of Jamison Road. The driver was out of the vehicle upon FD arrival. The top of the semi-trailer failed, causing the cargo of treated soybean seed to spill into the field. FD checked with the driver and assessed the scene for hazards. FD disconnected the vehicle batteries and applied oil dry to a small amount of leaking engine oil. The fuel tanks remained intact and there was no leaking diesel fuel. FD stood by until the arrival of the wrecker company. FD was released from the scene by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.