Marriage license applications

The Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Probate Division has released its updated marriage application report:
Todd Cottrell, 23, Jeffersonville/Allison Mays, 20, Chillicothe.
Robert Huffman, 77, Chillicothe/Linda Huffman, 74, Washington C.H.
Isaac Shepard, 25, Washington C.H./Brittney Williams, 30, Greenfield.
Kyle Brown, 28, Washington C.H./Breanna Wilt, 27, Washington C.H.
Brandon Depugh, 24, Washington C.H./Hannah Nagy, 24, Englewood.
Scott Yerian, 58, Washington C.H./Sherry Havens, 50, Washington C.H.
Derrick Arnett, 22, Milledgeville/Tommy Hunley, 19, Milledgeville.
Seth Hodge, 43, Washington C.H./Evelyn Forsha, 36, Washington C.H.
Jeffrey Holbrook, 60, Washington C.H./Christine Reams, 57, Washington C.H.
Robert Purdin, 43, Hillsboro/Rachael Kemp, 45, Washington C.H.
Robert King, 29, Washington C.H./Shyann Henry, 26, Mount Sterling.
Stanley Starcheski, 40, Linesville, PA/Alyssa Fitch, 34, Linesville, PA.
Jacob Russell, 20, Columbus/Reagan Lavigne, 21, Washington C.H.
Brady Hall, 22, Washington C.H./Madison Southward, 20, Milledgeville.
Brett Haislop, 25, Washington C.H./Kinsey Adkins, 22, Washington C.H.
William Thompson, 66, Washington C.H./Cathy Mitchell, 60, Washington C.H.
Bryson Laytart, 25, Washington C.H./Sasha Waite, 29, Washington C.H.
Bradley Miller, 24, Bremen/Faith Holloway, 24, Washington C.H.