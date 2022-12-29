Marriage license applications

The Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Probate Division has released its updated marriage application report:

Todd Cottrell, 23, Jeffersonville/Allison Mays, 20, Chillicothe.

Robert Huffman, 77, Chillicothe/Linda Huffman, 74, Washington C.H.

Isaac Shepard, 25, Washington C.H./Brittney Williams, 30, Greenfield.

Kyle Brown, 28, Washington C.H./Breanna Wilt, 27, Washington C.H.

Brandon Depugh, 24, Washington C.H./Hannah Nagy, 24, Englewood.

Scott Yerian, 58, Washington C.H./Sherry Havens, 50, Washington C.H.

Derrick Arnett, 22, Milledgeville/Tommy Hunley, 19, Milledgeville.

Seth Hodge, 43, Washington C.H./Evelyn Forsha, 36, Washington C.H.

Jeffrey Holbrook, 60, Washington C.H./Christine Reams, 57, Washington C.H.

Robert Purdin, 43, Hillsboro/Rachael Kemp, 45, Washington C.H.

Robert King, 29, Washington C.H./Shyann Henry, 26, Mount Sterling.

Stanley Starcheski, 40, Linesville, PA/Alyssa Fitch, 34, Linesville, PA.

Jacob Russell, 20, Columbus/Reagan Lavigne, 21, Washington C.H.

Brady Hall, 22, Washington C.H./Madison Southward, 20, Milledgeville.

Brett Haislop, 25, Washington C.H./Kinsey Adkins, 22, Washington C.H.

William Thompson, 66, Washington C.H./Cathy Mitchell, 60, Washington C.H.

Bryson Laytart, 25, Washington C.H./Sasha Waite, 29, Washington C.H.

Bradley Miller, 24, Bremen/Faith Holloway, 24, Washington C.H.