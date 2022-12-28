No one injured in W. Elm house fire

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Local firefighters battled a widespread house fire on West Elm Street Wednesday afternoon for nearly two hours before it was under control. No one was injured and two dogs were rescued from the two-story residence at 128 W. Elm St.

When firefighters from the Washington Fire Department (WFD) were dispatched to the scene at around 1:30 p.m., it was reported that the house was occupied, however when they arrived the two residents were outside the home, said WFD Capt. Ben Havens.

“It was pretty widespread, there was fire on the first and second floors,” said Havens. “We had limited manpower initially. The ladder truck responded to gain access to the second floor.”

Stephen Elrich, recently hired at the fire department, rescued two dogs from the home, according to Havens.

“It was quite a day for him just starting out as a firefighter,” said Havens.

Along with the Washington Fire Department, responders to the scene included the Wayne Township and Concord Green fire departments, the Washington Police Department, Fayette County EMS, the Fayette Regional Humane Society, Box 65, and the city service department set up barricades on the street.

Approximately 20 firefighters ended up at the scene battling the blaze.

“We appreciate everyone’s efforts,” said Havens. “No one in the house reported injuries and no firefighters were injured. That’s always the goal.”

Havens added that the fire is not considered suspicious, and following investigation it’s considered an undetermined cause.

The fire was under control at 3:25 p.m. and the scene was cleared at 5:06 p.m. The residence will likely be classified as a total loss, according to authorities.

The house at 128 West Elm Street caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2022. Units from the Washington Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department and the Concord-Green Fire Department, as well as local EMS and members of the Washington Police Department were among the agencies that responded.

Multiple departments respond Wednesday afternoon, 2 dogs rescued