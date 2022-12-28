Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Lee A. Buckner, Chillicothe, Ohio, failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $150, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operators license by June 1, 2023.

Lee A. Buckner, Chillicothe, Ohio, red light violation, case dismissed per agreement.

Charles J. Yahn, 818 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $185.90, charge amended from obstructing official business, defendant fined $150 and court costs.

Richard B. Huff Jr., 737 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, aggravated menacing, court costs $195, case dismissed, defendant to pay court costs.

Richard B. Huff Jr., 737 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/breathalyzer high, case dismissed per agreement.

Richard B. Huff Jr., 737 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $185, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $450 and costs, sentenced 30 days in jail, suspend 27 days if no other similar offenses for five years, 72-hour program permitted in lieu of jail by Feb. 1, 2023, operator license suspended for one year beginning June 25, 2022, terminate administrative license suspension, granted driving privileges.

Dustin L. Waits, Mount Sterling, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, court costs $200.90, fined $100 and costs, 30 days in jail suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Timothy M. Wiseman III, 821 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, fined $150 and costs.

Yuma Phillips, 1031 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $200.90, fined $100 and costs, 90 days jail time suspended for two years of probation, pay restitution if any, to be determined by probation department, provide 40 hours of community service, stay out of Walmart.

Donald J. Jordan II, 648 Robinson Road Apt 42, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by June 1, 2023.

Brandon M. Mcgraw, 1214 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Jan. 1, 2023.

Brandon M. Mcgraw, 1214 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., Ohio, fictitious registration, fine $25, court costs $101, fined $25 and costs.

Jonah D. Mccoy Jr., 820 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, non-compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by April 1, 2023.

Zachary A. Clay, Greenfield, Ohio, driving without motorcycle endorsement, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains license by June 1, 2023.

Chad A. Davidson, Medina, Ohio, theft, court costs $40, case was dismissed with prejudice.

Dustin A. Gulley, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence threat/prior, fine $100, court costs $242.90, 90 days in jail, suspend 90 days if no contact with victims, $100 fine and costs, two years probation, drug and alcohol inpatient treatment, no similar offense for five years.

Dustin A. Gulley, Washington C.H., Ohio, menacing, fine $100, court costs $113.90, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no contact with victim, $100 fine and costs.

Blaine A. Bailey, 2001 Heritage Dr. Apt. 5, Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $25, court costs $158, $25 fine and costs.

Tami S. Peterson, Blanchester, Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Preston L. Bowman, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal damaging, case dismissed without prejudice.

Preston L. Bowman, Washington C.H., Ohio, aggravated menacing, case dismissed without prejudice.

Mason B. Cockerill, Wilmington, Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $250, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Mackenzie L. Harding, 1501 Greensview Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $145, fine of $150 and cost waived.

Tyler K. Bentley, 1395 Courtney Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donald R. May, Leesburg, Ohio, excessive noise/gas, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James O. Parker, Mount Sterling, Ohio, red light violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tyrone D. Whipple, Dublin, Georgia, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kory J. Sinnock, 804 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, squealing, case was dismissed per agreement.

James A. Mcgary, Mount Sterling, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.