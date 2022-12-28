Valero Renewables Bloomingburg presents $25,000 to local school districts

BLOOMINGBURG — Valero Renewables Bloomingburg plant will distribute $25,000 to local charities from funds raised through the Valero Texas Open (VTO) and Valero Benefit for Children (BFC).

The 2022 Valero Benefit for Children local recipients are the Miami Trace Local School District and Washington Court House City School District.

This year the tournament and associated events, including the BFC, generated a record-breaking $22 million in net proceeds for charitable organizations across the country, including those in the Bloomingburg area. The tournament is ranked number one once again on the PGA Tour in charitable fundraising.

“Right now, charity wins every round in Fayette County,” said Zach Beversdorf, plant manager, Valero Renewables Bloomingburg plant. “We’re proud to partner with these agencies and work together to improve children’s lives in Fayette County.”

Miami Trace Local School District was one of the recipients of the 2022 Valero Benefit for Children. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_MTP1.jpg Miami Trace Local School District was one of the recipients of the 2022 Valero Benefit for Children. Courtesy photos The Washington Court House City School District was one of the recipients of the 2022 Valero Benefit for Children. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_WCH-BFC.jpg The Washington Court House City School District was one of the recipients of the 2022 Valero Benefit for Children. Courtesy photos