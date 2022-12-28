Cloverbud members put coloring skills to the test

During the fall, Cloverbud aged members (kindergarten–second grade) put their coloring skills to the test.

The OSU Extension-Fayette County office had 68 coloring page submissions. The kids did an excellent job, bringing so much joy and enthusiasm during the fall season. The pictures were evaluated by our 4-H committee.

Through popular vote these three individuals, Jackson Clark, Luke Meyer, and Maddox Foor, received a 4-H goodie bag for their efforts. Please enjoy the beautiful pages colored by all those who participated.

Be on the lookout for our next coloring challenge and if you’d like more information on joining 4-H as a regular member or cloverbud, please visit www.fayette.osu.edu or contact our office at 740-335-1150.

Jackson Clark https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Jackson-Clark.jpeg Jackson Clark Courtesy photos Luke Meyer https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Luke-Meyer.jpg Luke Meyer Courtesy photos Maddox Foor https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Maddox.jpg Maddox Foor Courtesy photos