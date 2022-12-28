City welcomes Heritage Meat Company

The City of Washington Court House recently presented a New Business Plaque to Heritage Meat Company, located at 604 Rose Ave. HMC is a family-owned meat processing and sales company. It provides harvest, processing, packaging, and value-added processing services for livestock (beef, pork, and lamb). HMC is a mid-sized meat processing plant, large enough to meet the capacity needs of the local agricultural community, but small enough to maintain personal contact with suppliers and customers alike. HMC is an ODA (Ohio Department of Agriculture) inspected facility. Pictured are (left to right) are: Eric Henderson, Amanda Henderson, Jendi Boggess, Fred Boggess, and Washington City Council Chairman Dale Lynch.

