Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 27

Jeffrey L. Crampton Jr., 44, Lancaster, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Kendra M. Wise, 43, 806 Sycamore St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dwayne Kinser, 31, 1132 Gregg St., tampering with evidence (third-degree felony), tampering with evidence (third-degree felony).

Dec. 22

Mariah Ankeman, 29, 135 Fairview Ave., failure to yield from private drive.