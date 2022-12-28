Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 27

Disorderly Conduct: At 12:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to the defendant attempting to stop cars and open their doors. Officers had previously advised the defendant to cease his actions. The defendant failed to obey the lawful order and was subsequently taken into custody.

Theft: At 2:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with loss prevention and the defendant. The defendant had concealed merchandise on her person and passed all points of sales without paying for the items. The defendant was charged with theft.