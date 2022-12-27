Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 26

Ashley D. Shepherd, 36, at large, criminal trespass.

Dec. 25

Larry Vance, 55, 7684 State Route 41 NW, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Dec. 24

Timothy A. Woods, 30, 3942 North St. SE, improper backing.

Dec. 22

Judy L. Knisley, 76, 94 Jamison Road Lot 106, stop sign violation.

Kennedy M. Smith, 24, 301 N. Fayette St., domestic violence.

Christopher L. McCollum, 21, 301 N. Fayette St., domestic violence.

Jason A. Fuller, 43, at large, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 21

Tammy K. Elensky, 58, 921 Yeoman St., marked lanes.

Shawn A. Bock, 39, 613 Village Court Apt. 4, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).