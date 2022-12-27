Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 26

Protection Order Violation: At 4:53 p.m., a woman reported that she received messages over social media that she believes were sent from a male she has a protection order against. The woman was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Criminal Trespass: At 10:01 p.m., Ashley Shepherd, at large, was arrested after she was found trespassing at the storage sheds for sale on West Court Street.

Dec. 21

Drug Paraphernalia: At 5:05 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop for moving and equipment violations. During the stop, K-9 officer, “Edox,” was utilized and made a positive indication for drugs on the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located drug paraphernalia, resulting in the passenger’s arrest.

Aggravated Robbery: At 10:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1106 Washington Avenue (Court House Corner) in reference to the victim being robbed at gunpoint. The victim advised that an unknown person had pointed a gun at her and stolen some of her property.

Dec. 19

Criminal Trespassing: At 10:02 p.m., Jason Fuller and Sarai Nellams, both at large, were arrested after officers located them trespassing in the sheds for sale at 305 W. Court St.