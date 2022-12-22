Interest in Christmas tree is through the roof

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Local community member Christi Stone and her family — Brad Norman, and two sons — have decorated their house for Christmas in a very unique way. Stone recently spoke with the Record-Herald about their jaw-dropping illusion that has the town talking.

The special decor can be found on Carolyn Road here in town.

Stone’s unique design features a Christmas tree that starts off in their living room while the top gives the illusion that it is coming out of the roof.

This 12-foot Christmas tree has been used by the family for the past seven years and they have perfected their set-up process to approximately two hours from start to finish.

“The motive behind our decorations was the Christmas spirit and childhood memories,” explained Stone. “The tree itself is the kids’ childhood tree. We moved from 18-foot ceilings to eight-foot ceilings and wanted to come up with a way where we could still utilize the tree, so our son Adam found a picture on the internet and we replicated it.”

Just how they create the illusion is a family secret that is trusted with few.

The decorations have been a huge hit with the community. Stone has received multiple notes in the mail about how much local families enjoyed the sight and even was given a note by a family that read, “Our family voted your house: Best Christmas Lights in the Neighborhood! Great job! Looks awesome!”

Stone said the family will have the decor up and lit through Jan. 6.

This Christmas tree at a Carolyn Road residence has drawn much attention this holiday season. Courtesy photo