Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 21

Drug Paraphernalia: At 5:05 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop for moving and equipment violations. During the stop, K-9 officer, “Edox,” was utilized and made a positive indication for drugs on the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located drug paraphernalia, resulting in the passenger’s arrest.

Dec. 19

Criminal Trespassing: At 10:02 p.m., Jason Fuller and Sarai Nellams, both at large, were arrested after officers located them trespassing in the sheds for sale at 305 W. Court St.