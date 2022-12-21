GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Daniel Butcher, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a capias warrant for failure to appear from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Steven R. Gibson, 50, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Tad Price, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Dec. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert H. Cruea, 71, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Robert Throckmorton Jr., 33, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear, disorderly conduct by intoxication and drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ronald Roberts, 57, Greenfield, was arrested for menacing by stalking.

Dec. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tad Price, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for making false alarms and obstructing official business.

Dec. 5

ARRRESTS/CITATIONS

Jerry Lee Beatty, 55, Washington Court House, was cited for failure to display and driving under suspension.

Jayson Miner, 36, Frankfort, was issued citation for failure to reinstate.

Dec. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shawn Howland, 22, Greenfield, was arrested on indictments for two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception.

Corey Price, 28, of Greenfield, was arrested on indictments for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 7

ARRESTS/CITAATIONS

Darcy Binegar, 28, Greenfield, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for five counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, six counts of aggravated possession of methamphetamine and one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

John R. Thompson, 34, South Salem, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Chelsea Beatty, 29, Hillsboro, was arrested on a warrant from the Hillsboro Police Department for failure to appear.

Dec. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Harley J. Mussetter, 28, Sabina, was arrested on an indictment for aggravated possession of methamphetamine and trafficking of methamphetamine.

Jerry Beatty, 55, Washington Court House, was arrested on an order of arrest from the Adult Parole Authority.

Alex Lamont Jamison-Smith Jr., 28, Dayton, was issued traffic citations for driving under suspension and no headlights. He was arrested on a warrant out of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault.

Dec. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lowell A. Riffle, 47, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant out of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.