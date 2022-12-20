Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Terry A. Grandstaff, 141 Taylor Ln, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $200.90, sentenced 30 days in jail, suspend 27 days and three days credit for two years probation and complete counseling as directed.

Mercedes D. Williams, At Large, disorderly conduct, court costs $205.90, sentenced 30 days in jail, suspend 27 days and three days credit for two years probation and complete counseling as directed, provide 40 hours of community service work.

Danniel L. Minshall, 803 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, court costs $200.90, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspend 87 days for one year of probation, provide 40 hours of community service work if able to work.

Christopher E. Holt, Springfield, Ohio, non-compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains license by May 1, 2023.

David W. Everhart, 128 W. Elm St., Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operators license by May 1, 2023.

Ashley D. Stubbs, 678 Robinson Road Lot 3, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to reinstate, defendant pled no contest, found not guilty.

William R. Moore Jr., Hillsboro, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $278.80, charge amended from criminal damaging, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspend 17 days for one year of probation, defendant to pay restitution determined by probation.

William R. Moore Jr., Hillsboro, Ohio, obstructing official business, case dismissed.

Jason A. Fuller, 703 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, case dismissed per agreement.

Jason A. Fuller, 703 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, court costs $186.47, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant assessed court costs only, 30 days in jail, 22 days jail credit, balance suspended if no other similar offenses for two years and defendant not to return to 1397 Leesburg Ave.

Chloe J. Sheffield, 275 Staunton Jasper, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drugs, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Chloe J. Sheffield, 275 Staunton Jasper, Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $180, charge amended from OVI, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $450 and costs, 13 days in jail, suspend 10 days if no similar offenses for two years.

Kaylob M. Caudill, Sedalia, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $263.86, charge amended from telecommunication harassment, fined $100 and costs, sentenced 30 days in jail, suspend jail time for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Taletha D. Sanders, 1121 Clemson Plz., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $190.90, charge amended from theft, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $100 and costs, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses for one year.

Taletha D. Sanders, 1121 Clemson Plz., Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Sabastian Williams, Chillicothe, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $250, court costs $240.90, fined $250 and costs, 30 days in jail, one day of jail credit, balance suspended for two years of probation, house arrest for 60 days.

Amber N. Earles, Frankfort, Ohio, possession of drug instruments/prior, case dismissed per agreement.

Amber N. Earles, Frankfort, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $240.90, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspend jail time for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Cody M. Kennedy, Columbus, Ohio, theft, case dismissed without prejudice.

Vicky J. Bingmer, Columbus, Ohio, theft, case dismissed without prejudice.

Abrielle N. Montgomery, Columbus, Ohio, complicity, case dismissed without prejudice.

Daniel E. Murphy, 3399 Bogus Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operators license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operators license by June 1, 2023.

Dalton R. Kerns, Hillsboro, Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Lee A. Buckner, Chillicothe, Ohio, violation of protection order, fine $150, court costs $196.50, fined $150 and costs, 180 days in jail, suspend for one year of probation and no contact with Lisa Buckner.

Dylan G. Fowler, 720 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instruments/prior, court costs $210.90, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspend 180 days for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Tammy S. Murry, 711 Brown St, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $90, sentenced to 13 days in jail, suspend 10 days if no other similar offense for five years, 72 hours residential treatment program in lieu of jail by Jan. 1, 2023, operators license suspended for one year beginning Oct. 20, 2022, limited drive rights effective Oct. 25, 2022, terminate administrative license suspension.

Tammy S. Murry, 711 Brown St, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/breathalyzer high, case ordered dismissed per agreement.