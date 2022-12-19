Gas prices continue to fall in advance of holidays

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 17 cents lower this week at $2.966 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio average: $2.966; Washington Court House average: $2.920

Average price during the week of December 12, 2022 $3.131

Average price during the week of December 20, 2021 $3.136

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.072 Athens

$2.823 Chillicothe

$2.759 Columbiana

$2.890 East Liverpool

$3.023 Gallipolis

$2.879 Hillsboro

$3.153 Ironton

$3.130 Jackson

$2.811 Logan

$3.241 Marietta

$2.949 Portsmouth

$2.877 Steubenville

$2.994 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

Gas prices continue their downward trend as the national average slid 12 cents over the last week to $3.14. This is 54 cents less than a month ago and 16 cents less than a year ago. There are now 20 states with averages below $3 per gallon.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.36 to 8.26 million barrels per day last week. This coincides with the arrival of the winter driving season, when fewer people hit the roads due to shorter days and the potential for more treacherous driving conditions. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 4.5 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand have helped push pump prices lower.

The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, $50 less than the peak last spring. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.82 to settle at $74.29. Crude prices decreased at the end of last week due to a weaker dollar and ongoing market concerns that a recession next year could push oil demand and prices lower. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks expanded substantially by 10.2 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.