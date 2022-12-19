Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Deanna D. Kearns, Mount Sterling, Ohio, telephone harassment, fine $100, court costs $213.87, fine of $100 and costs, 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail, probation for two years and no contact with James Howe.

Cheyenne R. Smith, 424 Clyburn Ave, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $251, charge amended from obstructing official business, $100 fine and costs, 30 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for two years.

Shon A. Dyamond, Xenia, Ohio, domestic violence, fine $150, court costs $259.20, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and costs, 180 days in jail, 16 days jail credit, suspend probation 3 years, complete counseling as directed, no contact with Mahala Henson.

Kory J. Sinnock, 804 Pin Oak Pl, Washington C.H., Ohio, non-compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $145, fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license by Jan. 1, 2023.

Tonya F Robinson, At Large, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $200.90, defendant found guilty, assessed court costs, 30 days jail time, suspend jail time for 2 years probation, complete counseling as directed.

David A. Long, Hillsboro, Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $200.90, defendant pled guilty, fined $100 and costs, 90 days jail time, suspend 90 days jail time for 2 years probation, provide 40 hours of community service work, stay out of Walmart, pay restitution to be determined.

Jordan K. Bice, 1159 S. North St., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of alcohol/minor, fine $100, court costs $150.90, fined $100 and costs, 10 days jail time, suspend 10 days if no other similar offense and complete FRC course.

Nicholas W. Clouse, 420 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, fine $100, court costs $150.90, defendant pled guilty, fined $100 and costs, 10 days jail time, suspend 10 days if no other similar offense and complete FRC course.

James M. Horning, New Holland, Ohio, possession of marijuana/less than 100 grams, fine $150, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Brian K. Bellomy, 737 Washington Ave, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal damaging, court costs $195.90, sentenced 60 days in jail, suspend 60 days jail time for 2 years of probation, restitution to be determined by probation.

Sheila K. Macke, 617 Vine Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $180, sentenced 180 days in jail, suspend 180 days for two years of probation, provide 120 hours of community service in lieu of 15 days of jail, stay out of Walmart for 90 days, house arrest in lieu of 90 days of jail time.

Ernest M. Wilson, 1225 Gregg St Apt 200, Washington C.H., Ohio, non-compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operators license by Jan. 1, 2023.

Charles J. Crum, Mount Sterling, Ohio, failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operators license by June 1, 2023.

Ashley R. Fields, New Vienna, OH, theft, fine $100, court costs $276.80, fined $100 and costs, sentenced 90 days in jail, suspend 90 days jail time for one year of probation, 40 hours of community service, stay out of Walmart, restitution not necessary.

Michael Gillman, 233 Draper St, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $251.80, sentenced 90 days in jail, suspend 90 days jail time for 1 year of probation, pat restitution or return bike, provide 40 hours of community service.

Kassey D. Reeves, 914 N. North St., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instruments, case was dismissed per agreement.

Kassey D. Reeves, 914 N. North St., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, court costs $291.80, fined $100 and costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspend 30 days for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed, provide 40 hours of community service.

Hershel B. Mckeehan, 820 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, inducing panic, case dismissed per agreement.

Hershel B. Mckeehan, 820 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $240.90, fined $100 and costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail. Suspend 30 days for two years of probation, complete assessment and any counseling as directed.

Neil R. Luttrell, Sabina, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $500, court costs $150, charge amended from OVI, fined $500 and costs, 13 days in jail, suspend 10 days jail time if no other similar offense for five years, allow three days DIP program by Jan. 1, 2023, terminate administrative license suspension.

Neil R. Luttrell, Sabina, Ohio, reckless operation, case ordered dismissed.