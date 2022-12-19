Window contest winners announced

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the streets of downtown Washington Court House were full of holiday spirit for the Downtown Live event, which was a huge success.

Main Street Fayette (MSF) estimates there were about 800 visitors enjoying the festivities. Some of the activities included a visit from Santa, an iceless ice skating rink, train rides, carriage rides, Mr. Bug-a-Boo, and scavenger hunts. There were many characters such as Grinches, elves, polar bears, and angels strolling down the street adding to the fun.

Main Street Fayette encouraged businesses to use their creativity and imagination to create excitement and interest to downtown with live windows. The intent of the contest is for businesses to make some aspect of their window display “alive” with people and/or animals.

MSF and the Record-Herald offered prizes of free membership and advertising to the first place winner, which was Vagabond Salon and Spa on 147 S. Fayette Street. The owner of the business, Andrea Gayheart, her daughters, Ozlyn and Alice, and two friends, Kelly Downey and Elizabeth Young, posed in their window as characters from the movie Edward Scissorhands. Vagabond’s themed window humorously associated its business of hair and skin care to the movie with five models with unique costumes, creativity, and mischievous merrymaking.

The window that came in second place was Dell White’s White Fence Gallery on 137 E. Court Street. What made this window visually interesting was the collaboration of Stephanie Peters and Nick Perkl from Valero Renewables and Aaron Teter from Carnegie Public Library. They built a gingerbread village which was assaulted by kids wielding catapults fashioned from spoons, wood tongue depressors and rubber bands. Gumdrops, Hershey’s chocolate kisses, and marshmallows served as ammunition to attack the walls of the gingerbread village. This window received high marks for audience participation.

Finally, three beautiful Disney princesses graced the windows of Three Birds Boutique, 250 E. Court Street, which came in third place. Brittany Pfeifer is the owner of Three Birds and the three models participating were Mallory Hicks, Kylee Jones and Sydney Martin. The models wore stunningly gorgeous gowns and playfully tossed snowballs to each other. It was fun for all the people passing by, but especially for all the little girls that stared at this display with adoration.

All three businesses will receive free advertising from the Record-Herald. Congratulations to all the participants as there were many other imaginative windows that contributed to making our downtown fun and festive.

McKenna Brown, the president of Main Street Fayette, was instrumental in organizing the downtown festivities and soliciting all the fabulous prizes given away for the scavenger hunt. Thank you to the sponsors, Dis-Tran Steel, John Hinderer FORD, Brown’s Boarding, Altrusa International and Mid-Atlantic Storage for making this community event possible.

