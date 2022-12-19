Home for the holidays

Sports author and editor, and Fayette County native Mark Rea held a book talk and signing recently for his newest title “The Legends Volume II: Ohio State Buckeyes; The Men, The Deeds, The Consequences.” Rea’s special guest at Carnegie Public Library, Fayette County native and Ohio State alum and linebacker, Glen Cobb, spoke about his time with the Buckeyes.

