Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 17

Robert E. Berwanger, 52, 259 Carolyn Road, Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Zachary D. Jacobs, 25, Frankfort, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 16

Hubert A. Green II, 45, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Travis D. Jones, 45, 736 E. Market St., domestic (third-degree felony).

Robert R. Robinson II, 55, 691 Peddicord Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Robin L. Beekman, 69, 1898 US 35, failure to yield to train.

Walter Aills Jr., 71, 736 E. Market St., disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 15

Devin M. Sparks, 37, Hillsboro, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Melissa J. Vanhoose, 30, 1150 Commons Drive, child endangerment (two counts) (first-degree misdemeanor).

Megan R. Conger, 37, 320 Hopkins St., license forfeiture.

Henry C. Copas, 25, 2160 Jenni Lane, speed.

Dec. 14

Richard Eldridge, 42, at large, theft.