Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 19

Vandalism: At 12:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to Adena Fayette Medical Center in reference to a panic alarm. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a male was asked to leave the hospital after he was found sleeping in a restroom. As the male was leaving, he punched an exterior window, causing it to shatter. Charges are pending.

Dec. 18

Theft/Underage Consumption/Possession of Alcohol: At 4:22 p.m., officers responded to CVS in reference to the theft of a 10-pack of Fireball shots. Officers were able to positively identify the offender through surveillance video. The offender was later located, and charges were filed.