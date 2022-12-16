Could there be a white Christmas this year?

According to weather.com, a snowstorm is expected to hit Ohio on Thursday, Dec. 22, with Fayette County predicted to receive up to five inches of accumulation. Frigid temperatures will also fall upon Fayette County throughout the holiday weekend.

This would certainly make for a white Christmas but could potentially put a damper on those with travel plans for the holidays. With lows of nine and 13 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, any snowfall that accumulates should stick around through the weekend.

Looking at the upcoming week, Monday looks to be mostly cloudy with a high of 33 and a low of 24 degrees. Winds look to be calm at just six miles per hour.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar in temperature. Tuesday has a high of 37 and a low of 20, while Wednesday has a high of 33 and a low of 24. Both days should see relatively calm winds at seven miles per hour.

Thursday is showing a high of 31 and a low of only eight degrees. The chance of snow will be 60 percent throughout the day and into the evening. Winds will make a steady increase from earlier in the week, hitting 19 miles per hour on Thursday.

Friday will see a high of just 13 degrees, with a low of six. There is a 24 percent chance of snowfall in the morning, and that percentage drops to 14 in the evening. Winds will be around 20 miles per hour all day.

Saturday, Christmas Eve, looks to have a high of 15 degrees and a low of nine. There is a 9 percent chance of snow, and winds look to be around 15 miles per hour.

Christmas Day will see a slight rise in temperature, as the high is 20 degrees and the low is 13. A 9 percent chance of snowfall is showing, as well as winds at 10 miles per hour.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more updates on winter weather in Fayette County.

