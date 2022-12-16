Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 14

Theft: At 4:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with loss prevention, which advised an unknown male had passed the final point of sale without paying for merchandise. A report was completed.

Dec. 13

Domestic Violence: At 11:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to Vine Street in reference to a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with all parties involved. The two victims advised that they were assaulted by Levi Green. Green was then taken into custody and transported to the jail.