Bottorff has big plans for Court House Fitness

On Aug. 18, local Hayden Bottorff took over ownership at Court House Fitness, a prominent gym in Washington Court House.

Court House Fitness, located at 215 E. Court St., is well-known for the multitude of classes and amenities offered to membership holders, including yoga classes, a pool, a sauna, and tanning beds.

Since Bottorff took ownership of the facility, there have been tanning bed upgrades, some small new equipment changes, and a lot of behind the scenes work that had to be done in order for the business to continue running effectively for its customers.

The Record-Herald asked Bottorff if there were any other changes to be expected from the gym. He replied, “Yes, we aren’t going to release anything yet, but we have some big changes planned for the New Year. We are putting in so much work, time, and ideas to continue to make this such a great gym.”

The gym offers a range of different pricing options for members of the community who wish to obtain a membership. The main option, a single person membership, is $34 per month and a family membership is $49.99 per month. There is also a third option and that is a day pass, which is $8 per day. Each option allows you access to classes, tanning, the hot tub, heated pool, sauna, and 24/7 access to weights and cardio. Also, your first time attending the gym is completely free, according to Bottorff.

Some businesses and companies in the area also offer discounts through their businesses toward gym memberships for their employees.

The pool, sauna, hot tub, and tanning beds are open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“So far, it’s been an amazing experience. The customers are awesome, I have built so many relationships since working here, and now owning the business. The environment is awesome and we want to continue to be a gym where everyone feels comfortable and can learn from others,” explained Bottorff.

If you have any questions, you can contact Court House Fitness directly at 740-636-1070.

The owner of Court House Fitness and other team members: (l-r) Brent Curtis, Phil Pine, Hayden Bottorff, Shawn Eggleton, and Mike Wise. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_fitness1.jpg The owner of Court House Fitness and other team members: (l-r) Brent Curtis, Phil Pine, Hayden Bottorff, Shawn Eggleton, and Mike Wise. Courtesy photo