Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Dec 11 – 612 Village Ct. Apt B

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting first response for the Fayette County Life Squad. FD was notified via radio while en route to cancel.

Dec 9 — 1818 Beacon St.

FD was requested to check a dishwasher that caught fire an hour before the call. The caller advised there was no fire but requested that FD check to verify. FD checked the dishwasher with a thermal imaging camera and no fire was present. FD checked to verify the breaker to the unit was turned off and recommended having the unit replaced or repaired.

Dec 6 — 812 Delaware St.

FD provided mutual aid to Fayette County EMS.

Dec 6 — 4 Winnipeg Plz.

FD was requested for the smell of gas inside the house. On arrival, FD met with the caller inside the house. The occupant informed FD that the smell was stronger near the furnace and hot water heater. FD located a gas leak near the hot water heater. FD turned off the gas to the hot water heater and advised to have repairs made. FD also checked for carbon monoxide, and none was found.

Dec 3 — 712 E Market St.

FD responded to the report of a kitchen fire. On arrival, FD made entry into the residence and was informed by PD that the fire was out. FD checked the kitchen and found that the element inside the oven went bad. FD made contact with the resident who advised she was not injured and did not want to be evaluated by EMS. FD unplugged the stove and moved it outside the structure. FD ventilated the structure to remove the smoke.

Dec 3 — 430 E Paint St.

FD responded to the smell of gas in the area. On arrival, FD made contact with the caller who advised the smell of gas was coming from between the two houses. FD checked the area and located a gas leak coming from the caller’s furnace vents. FD checked inside the residence for gas and carbon monoxide. FD found the furnace to be the cause of the problem. FD shut off the gas to the furnace and advised to have repairs made.

Dec 3 — 99 Summit Ln.

FD provided first response for Fayette County EMS.

Dec 3 — 640 Burdick Dr.

FD assisted Fayette County EMS.

Dec 3 — 180 Jasper Coil Road

FD first responded for a structure fire for Sabina FD.

Dec 3 — 517 Third St.

FD was requested for a carbon monoxide check. FD checked the house and found a leak coming from the hot water heater exhaust piping. FD turned off the gas to the hot water heater and advised to have repairs made.

Dec 3 — 1121 E Paint St.

FD assisted Fayette County EMS.

Dec 3 — 1815 Columbus Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an extinguished fire in a fryer, requesting it to be checked. FD was informed an employee noticed a fire beside the fryer during food prep and used a dry-chemical extinguisher to extinguish it. FD investigation determined there was no active fire and found burn patterns on the side of the fryer and the griddle, which was positioned next to the fryer. An odor of natural gas was noted during the investigation and a check of the gas line with the use of the Sensit gas meter revealed a leak with a concentration of 3% LEL at or near the point of origin of the burn patterns. FD shut off the supply of gas to the unit. FD monitored air quality and advised the gas line would need to be repaired before use.

Dec 2 — 812 Delaware St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting lift assistance with the Fayette County Life Squad, non-emergent response. FD was canceled just prior to arrival.

Nov 30 — 620 Clinton Ave.

FD responded to the smell of gas inside a house. On arrival, FD met with the caller and went into the house through the back door. FD checked the rear room near an old furnace and found elevated readings. FD requested the gas company to the scene and turned off the gas at the outside meter. FD stood by until the gas company arrived on scene.

Nov 30 — 82 Mile Marker US 35 E

FD responded to a single vehicle rollover accident with injuries. On arrival, FD found two vehicles with heavy damage. One vehicle was on its top, blocking both lanes. The other vehicle was off the roadway with heavy driver side damage. Deputies advised FD that all occupants were out of the vehicles. FD checked the vehicles for hazards and applied oil dry to leaking fluids. FD assisted with cleanup and stayed on scene until the vehicles were removed.

Nov 29 — E East St.

FD responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, FD established a safe working area and checked both vehicles for hazards. FD assisted EMS with patient packaging. FD also applied oil dry to fluids on the roadway. FD remained on scene until the vehicles were removed to assist with traffic control.

Nov 29 — 719 Forest St.

FD responded to a request for a carbon monoxide check. Nothing was found at the time of the check.