A tremendous homecoming

Carnegie Public Library hosted New York Times bestselling author Margaret Peterson Haddix to discuss her most recent and upcoming books on Thursday, Dec. 8.

More than 100 people attended. Both school districts read Haddix’s books as part of their language arts curriculum, so she is enormously popular with upper elementary and middle school students.

Haddix was born in Washington Court House and is a 1983 graduate of Miami Trace High School.

After providing a summary of new and upcoming books, Haddix entertained numerous questions from the audience. She treated the audience with her famous Buckeye candies and M&M brownies that the crowd quickly devoured.

A grandfather of one of the students commented, “Not only can Margaret write but she sure can bake, too.”

The audience enjoyed meeting Haddix while she autographed books and posed for pictures.

Margaret Peterson Haddix poses with Pat Gall, one of her favorite teachers from Miami Trace. Local best-selling author Margaret Peterson Haddix was so pleased to see so many attend her presentation, she took this picture of the audience.

