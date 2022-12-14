Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Selena A. Camp, 413 A Peddicord Ave, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence threat, fine $25, case was dismissed per agreement.

Matthew D. Smith, Grove City, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Mary J. Wiedner, Royersford, Pennsylvania, physical control, fine $500, court costs $217, $500 and costs, sentenced to 13 days in jail, suspended 11 days in jail, 2 days jail credit if no other similar offenses for 5 years, terminate administrative license suspension.

Richard L. Jennings Jr., Bellaire, Ohio, leaving scene, case was dismissed per agreement.

Richard L. Jennings Jr., Bellaire, Ohio, traffic control device, fine $150, court costs $165, fins of $150 and costs, no points.

Mike L. Ballard, 5394 US HWY 62 S, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI-blood/low, case dismissed per agreement.

Mike L. Ballard, 5394 US HWY 62 S, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $500, court costs $175, fine of $500 and costs, sentenced 180 days in jail, suspend 177 days if drug intervention program ok by June 1, 2023, and no similar offenses for 5 years, operator license suspended 1 year.

Mike L. Ballard, 5394 US HWY 62 S, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension/OVI, case was dismissed per agreement.

Mike L. Ballard, 5394 US HWY 62 S, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, case was dismissed per agreement.

Wesley A. Mcintosh, Eldarado, Illinois, domestic violence, case was dismissed per agreement.

Wesley A. Mcintosh, Eldarado, Illinois, violating protection order, case was dismissed per agreement.

Alicia M. Hawkins, 720 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $286, charge amended from domestic violence threat, fined $100 and costs, sentenced 30 days in jail, suspend 30 days in jail for probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

Jonathon Depugh, 378 Hidy Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jesus F. Vallina, 18 Academy Apt A, Bloomingburg, Ohio, non-compliance suspension, fined $150, court costs $275, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs.

Jesus F. Vallina, 18 Academy Apt A, Bloomingburg, Ohio,76/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty, fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Jason A. Fuller, 703 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, resisting arrest, case dismissed per agreement

Jason A. Fuller, 703 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, case dismissed per agreement.

Vernon B. Bennett, 2599 Bogus Road SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to register, fine $173, case was waived in preliminary hearing.

Chloe J. Sheffield, 275 Staunton Jasper, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, case ordered dismissed.

Elijah L. Hurless, South Salem, Ohio, failure to comply, fine $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Elijah L. Hurless, South Salem, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per agreement.

Elijah L. Hurless, South Salem, Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $185, charge amended from OVI, defendant fined $450 and costs, sentenced 13 days in jail, suspend 10 days if no other similar offense for 5 years. 72 hours of residential treatment program in lieu of jail by Jan. 1, 2023, terminate administrative license suspension.

Elijah L. Hurless, South Salem, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case dismissed per agreement.

Jacob S. Ault, 1403 Dill Road, Bloomingburg, Ohio, physical control, fine $185, case ordered dismissed.

Chase Porter, 7 Brittany Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $20, court costs $165, defendant pled guilty, fined $20 and court costs.

Haley L. Hall, Circleville, Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Calvin Alston Jr., Columbus, Ohio, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jamie B. Pack Jr., South Charleston, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jamie B. Pack Jr., South Charleston, Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $121, case was waived by defendant.

Kawika Koa H. Cline, Columbus, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher L. Ford, Leesburg, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waved by defendant.

Matthew A. Deck, Sabina, Ohio, domestic violence, fine $216, case dismissed per agreement.

Tammy K. Elensky, 921 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, starting and backing violation, fine $75, court costs $135, fined $75 and costs.