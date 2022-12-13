MT BOE honors Debbie Black

Miami Trace Local Schools Treasurer Debbie Black, who will officially retire on Jan. 1, 2023, was honored at Monday’s Board of Education meeting for her 26 years of service to the district. Black (pictured third from right) was honored by Miami Trace Board of Education members (left to right): Charlie Andrews, Rob Dawson, David Miller, Jacklyn Farrens, and Bruce Kirkpatrick.

