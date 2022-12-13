Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.

Reiterman and her husband, Mike, farm 1,300 of corn, soybeans, wheat and malting barley. In addition, they own and operate Reiterman Seed Farms, and Nicol serves as co-manager of the family run feed store, Reiterman Feed and Supply.

A member of Fayette County Farm Bureau for more than 30 years, she has served as the county Farm Bureau’s president, membership chair, and currently is chair of the public policy committee.

The Reitermans have three daughters, and they enjoy time with their grandson on the family farm.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.

Nicol Reiterman https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Reiterman-download.jpg Nicol Reiterman