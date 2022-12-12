Downtown…’where all the lights are bright’

The streets of downtown Washington Court House were packed Saturday during one of Main Street Fayette’s most anticipated events of the year: Downtown Live Christmas. There were many activities for the whole family to enjoy, including an ice-less skating rink, a train trek around the courthouse, parading horse and carriage rides, face painters, a balloon artist, and scavenger hunts. While all that was going on, there was a Santa meet and greet available along with caroling on the courthouse lawn.
