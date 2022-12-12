All-N-One 4-H Club seeks old and new members

The All-N-One 4-H Club will hold its first meeting on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Extension Office at 7 p.m. Usually, the meetings last about an hour. Club leaders are looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate at the 2023 Fayette County Fair, where they try to make the wide variety of 4-H projects fun and a learning experience

Who is eligible: Ohio 4-H membership is based on a child’s age and grade as of Jan. 1 of the current calendar year. Eligibility for Cloverbud participation begins when a child is age 5 and enrolled in kindergarten. Eligibility for participation in 4-H projects and competitive events begins when a child is age 8 and in third grade. Any youth age 9 or above is eligible for project membership, regardless of grade level.

Membership requires enrollment in an authorized Ohio 4-H club or group under the direction of an OSU Extension professional or an approved adult volunteer. A youth’s 4-H eligibility ends Dec. 31 the year he or she turns 19. If you have any questions, please contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 740-335-1150.

If you have any questions or unable to attend, please contact one of the advisors: Betty Cook 740-572-1577, Jenna Dawes 740-606-1940, Beth Gerber 740-606-1577, Molly Mickle 740-333-7370, and Eric Pitstick 740-606-8262.