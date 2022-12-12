Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 10

Brison D. Tackett, 22, 2011 Heritage Drive, Apt. 15, domestic violence.

Amber N. Doctor, 29, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Scott Dawson, 18, 622 Gregg St., resisting, underage consumption, disorderly conduct, theft.

Amber N. Doctor, 29, 1809 Columbus Ave., bench warrant – probation violation.

Jordan T. Adams, 37, at large, trafficking in drugs, Richland County warrant.

Dec. 9

Tyler R. Adams, 33, 770 Mclean St., non-compliance suspension.

Donna M. Armstrong, 83, Hillsboro, lane change violation.

Patrick C. Weaver, 36, at large, Perry County bench warrant.

Jerry D. Hodge Sr., 55, 107 Hawthorne Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jason A. Fuller, 43, at large, theft (second-degree misdemeanor).

Rachael A. Briggs, 30, at large, receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 8

Chad T. Byers, 36, 225 Forest St., disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 7

Sierra N. Stevens, 29, 410B Peddicord Ave., no operator’s license.