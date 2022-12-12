Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 10
Brison D. Tackett, 22, 2011 Heritage Drive, Apt. 15, domestic violence.
Amber N. Doctor, 29, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to comply.
Scott Dawson, 18, 622 Gregg St., resisting, underage consumption, disorderly conduct, theft.
Amber N. Doctor, 29, 1809 Columbus Ave., bench warrant – probation violation.
Jordan T. Adams, 37, at large, trafficking in drugs, Richland County warrant.
Dec. 9
Tyler R. Adams, 33, 770 Mclean St., non-compliance suspension.
Donna M. Armstrong, 83, Hillsboro, lane change violation.
Patrick C. Weaver, 36, at large, Perry County bench warrant.
Jerry D. Hodge Sr., 55, 107 Hawthorne Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply.
Jason A. Fuller, 43, at large, theft (second-degree misdemeanor).
Rachael A. Briggs, 30, at large, receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor).
Dec. 8
Chad T. Byers, 36, 225 Forest St., disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).
Dec. 7
Sierra N. Stevens, 29, 410B Peddicord Ave., no operator’s license.