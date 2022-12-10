Today in History

Today is Saturday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2022. There are 21 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 10, 2013, South Africa held a memorial service for Nelson Mandela, during which U.S. President Barack Obama energized tens of thousands of spectators and nearly 100 visiting heads of state with a plea for the world to emulate “the last great liberator of the 20th century.” (The ceremony was marred by the presence of a sign-language interpreter who deaf advocates said was an impostor waving his arms around meaninglessly.)

On this date:

In 1817, Mississippi was admitted as the 20th state of the Union.

In 1861, the Confederacy admitted Kentucky as it recognized a pro-Southern shadow state government that was acting without the authority of the pro-Union government in Frankfort.

In 1898, a treaty was signed in Paris officially ending the Spanish-American War.

In 1958, the first domestic passenger jet flight took place in the U.S. as a National Airlines Boeing 707 flew 111 passengers from New York to Miami in about 2 1/2 hours.

In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”

In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when their plane crashed into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; trumpeter Ben Cauley, a member of the group the Bar-Kays, was the only survivor.

In 1994, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin received the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East.

In 1996, South African President Nelson Mandela signed the country’s new constitution into law during a ceremony in Sharpeville.

In 2005, actor-comedian Richard Pryor died in Encino, California, at age 65.

In 2006, former Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet died at age 91.

In 2007, former Vice President Al Gore accepted the Nobel Peace Prize with a call for humanity to rise up against a looming climate crisis and stop waging war on the environment.

In 2019, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, declaring that he “betrayed the nation” with his actions toward Ukraine and an obstruction of Congress’ investigation; Trump responded with a tweet of “WITCH HUNT!” At an evening rally in Pennsylvania, Trump mocked the impeachment effort and predicted it would lead to his reelection in 2020.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama told auto workers in Michigan that he would not compromise on his demand that tax rates go up for the top 2 percent of American earners to help reduce the deficit. A judge announced that former International Monetary Fund leader Dominique Strauss-Kahn and a New York City hotel maid had signed a settlement of her sexual-assault lawsuit stemming from a May 2011 encounter. Marijuana for recreational use became legal in Colorado.

Five years ago: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL during the team’s win over the Rams; backup Nick Foles rallied the Eagles to a victory that secured the NFC East title. (Foles and the Eagles would go on to win the Super Bowl.) Wearing a face mask, actor Rob Lowe live-streamed the evacuation of his family from one of the homes threatened by a massive Southern California wildfire.

One year ago: Tornadoes slammed into Kentucky, Arkansas and three neighboring states, killing more than 90 people, including 81 in Kentucky. Bob Dole was mourned at Washington National Cathedral and the World War II monument he helped create as leaders from both parties saluted the Republican Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without compromising his civility. The Supreme Court left in place Texas’ ban on most abortions. The government reported that prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as Americans faced their highest annual inflation rate since 1982. Reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway successfully defended his title in Dubai. Michael Nesmith, the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the 1960s, made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died at 78.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Fionnula Flanagan is 81. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 76. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 76. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 71. Actor Susan Dey is 70. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 66. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 65. Actor John York (TV: “General Hospital”) is 64. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh (BRAH’-nah) is 62. Actor Nia Peeples is 61. TV chef Bobby Flay is 58. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 57. Rock musician Scot Alexander (Dishwalla) is 51. Actor-comedian Arden Myrin is 49. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 48. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui is 47. Actor Gavin Houston is 45. Actor Alano Miller is 43. Violinist Sarah Chang is 42. Actor Patrick John Flueger is 39. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 37. Actor Raven-Symone is 37. Actor/singer Teyana Taylor is 32. Actor Kiki Layne is 31. NFL quarterback Joe Burrow is 26.