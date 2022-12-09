Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports for the month of October were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Shannon L. Smith, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon K. Appiah, Pickerington, Ohio, driving under suspension/failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $145, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Dec. 1, 2023, release warrant block.

Brandon K. Appiah, Pickerington, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, defendant was fined $150 and court costs.

Shukrhat Okhmurzaev, Dublin, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Drew M. Petry, 9 Cross Street, Bloomingburg, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda L. Cook, Madeira, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jamya N. Haymon, Louisville, Kentucky, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mecca Wharton, Columbus, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Miasia M. Adams, Columbus, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jesse H. Beard, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ernest Newland, Frankfort, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer L. Williams, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Leah M. Sawyer, Columbus, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Wesley Clevenger, Greenfield, Ohio, no operator’s license, fined $100, court costs $145, charge amended from registration violation, $100 fine and costs no points.

Wesley Clevenger, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, case dismissed per agreement.

Dmitriy Y. Ivakhov, Ooltewah, Tennessee, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Mussie T. Yohannes, Silver Spring, Maryland, failure to yield/right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mario A. Graves, Columbus, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael A. Davis Sr., Bedford, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine 110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Eboni D. Hollis, Youngstown, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Isaiah L. Woods, Baltimore, Maryland, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cerra Wilsey, Fort Worth, Texas, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

William D. Dorwart Jr., Newark, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Wheeler E. Renfro, Grove City, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Saketh Balakumar, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Steven T. Moody, South Solon, Ohio, 72/50 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Audrey Howard, Cincinnati, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Holly M. Foutch, Johnstown, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandi D. Harlan, 753 Linden Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Randy Byrd, Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Braylon R. Campbell, 5309 Bloomingburg New Holland Road, New Holland, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Srujal Patel, Centerton, Arkansas, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cameron P. Martin, Xenia, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mohan G. Vattikuti, West Haven, Connecticut, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

William H. Colburn III, 819 John St., Washington C.H., Ohio, assault, fine $50, court costs $165, sentenced to 90 days in jail, $50 fine and costs.

Maximiliano Martinez, Houston, Texas, failure to yield/right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Amber D. Cooper, 827 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, fine $78, case dismissed per agreement.