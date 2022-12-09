AAA: Bring joy to the world for travelers with these holiday gift ideas

Gift-giving can be a challenge when trying to find the perfect present for family and friends. If someone in your life is an avid traveler, there are plenty of gift options to make their trips more enjoyable, comfortable and efficient.

“Whether your loved ones are international travelers or road-trip enthusiasts, there are plenty of options that will enhance their next vacation,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “Frequent travelers will appreciate your thoughtfulness when trying to find that perfect gift they can use again and again.”

AAA East Central offers the following suggestions for travelers:

Light-weight luggage – This allows travelers to save the weight for essentials and clothing.

Packing cubes – These suitcase accessories allow organization of travel clothes and accessories. By compressing belongings, cubes make it easy to pack without overloading a suitcase.

Digital luggage scale – This gift will help travelers avoid overweight suitcases and potential fees that could be imposed.

TSA PreCheck® – Frequent flyers will enjoy the convenience that TSA PreCheck® offers while moving through airport security.

Portable charger – Power banks offer speedy charging for mobile devices and reduce the need to find an available electrical outlet.

Power adapters – International travelers can always charge their beauty tools, electronics and gadgets when spending time abroad.

RFID (radio frequency identification) wallet and passport covers – In an era of increased identity theft, these items add security to prevent microchip readers from collecting personal information

Memory foam neck pillow – This classic gift provides support and comfort when travelers want to grab an in-flight nap.

Emergency roadside kit – These kits can come in handy when motorists are stranded at the roadside and waiting for assistance. Often, they include things like jumper cables, warning triangles, flashlights and other tools.

Many of these items can be purchased online or at AAA Retail Stores located in AAA East Central branch offices. AAA members can buy these items at discounted rates.

