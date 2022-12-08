Guy Penrod returns to WCH for Christmas gathering

Grace Community Church will host the Grammy and Dove Award­ winning artist of Gaither fame on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the church for an evening filled with some of his classic songs, hymns and, of course, Christmas favorites.

This is a free concert for everyone. Doors open at 5 p.m. for cookies and fellowship. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Bring your family, friends and neighbors and share in an evening of worship for the annual Christmas Gathering.

One of the most popular musicians featured on the Gaither Homecoming, Guy Penrod spent 14 years as the lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Group before launching a successful solo career.

Known for his country styling, Penrod’s music has been applauded in gospel, as well as country formats. He has appeared on ‘The Grand Ole Opry” and on numerous country recordings alongside artists such as Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and Amy Grant. In 2011, he became a Texas Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee; and, he was inducted alongside the Gaither Vocal Band into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

As one of Christian music’s most in-demand touring artists, Penrod has performed across the world at venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House. His DVD, “The Best of Guy Penrod,” is certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

“Classics” features some of his most requested hits from his tenure as lead singer with the renowned Gaither Vocal Band where he became internationally known for his powerhouse vocals and broad singing range. Produced by Penrod, the new collection contains “The Baptism of Jesse Taylor,” “The Old Rugged Cross Made the Difference,” “Yes I know,” “Then Came the Morning,” “Because He Lives,” and more fan favorites that highlight his unmistakable vocal tones

“Live Hymns & Worship” from Gaither Music Group/Servant Records, claimed the number one position on the Southern Gospel chart, as well as the number two position on the Contemporary Christian Music chart, according to Nielsen Soundscan. Likewise, the companion DVD, recorded at Thomas Road Baptist Church at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, landed at number one on both the Christian Music Video chart and the Billboard Music Video chart.

Produced by Penrod, the CD and DVD feature some of today’s most cherished hymns and popular worship songs performed in keys and arrangements that are “accessible,” making it easy for concert-goers and congregations to sing along with him.

The nationally-acclaimed, award-winning vocalist is one of the most popular artists featured on the Gaither Homecoming Video series. The DVD includes behind-the-scenes footage with the Penrod family, allowing viewers to “spend some time” with them on their farm and hear messages behind the music through an up-close interview on their front porch with Penrod, whose career boasts combined sales in excess of four million units.

