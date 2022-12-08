Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Washington C.H. Municipal Court. This report is from the month of October:

State of Ohio

Courtney N. Lyons, 479 Woodsview Sq, Jeffersonville, Ohio, non-compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by December 1, 2022.

Henry Edward Johnson, Dayton, Ohio, open container, case dismissed per agreement.

Elizabeth C. Blair, 37 S. Main St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $205.57, upon motion of the Village of Milledgeville, charge amended from criminal trespassing to disorderly conduct, fined $100 and court costs.

Jarred S. Williams, 1119 Washington Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $210, defendant fined $100 and court costs.

Adrian C. Galvin, Columbus, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $250, upon motion of the State, charge amended from disorderly conduct to fishing violation, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $25 and court costs.

Roy L. Ailiff III, Delbarton, West Virginia, deterring an officer, fine $250, court costs $150, fine of $250 and court costs, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspend 150 days if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Roy L. Ailiff III, Delbarton, West Virginia, possession of drug instruments, fine $91, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Zackary M. Russell, Great Mills, Maryland, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $138, case was waived by defendant.

Malaka D. Gatewood, Columbus, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Malaka D. Gatewood, Columbus, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Kuber Biswa, Columbus, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Vianca K. Solis, Lexington, Kentucky, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James D. Penwell, Greenfield, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David Evans, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Ellis L. Shaw, Dayton, Ohio, driving under suspension/failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license or privileges by June 1, 2023.

Ellis L. Shaw, Dayton, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty, fined $30 and court costs.

Cody Casteel, 932 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $106, defendant fined $30 and court costs.

Destiny N. Vanfossan White, Grove City, Ohio, 100/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Denita R. Kaherl, Lebanon, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathan A. Steele, La Center, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob M. Vanmeter, Athens, Ohio, OVI/breathalyzer/low, case was dismissed per agreement.

Jacob. M Vanmeter, Athens, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case was dismissed per agreement.

Jacob. M Vanmeter, Athens, Ohio, registration violation, case was dismissed per agreement.

Adam Kern, Cincinnati, Ohio, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lillianne D. Cassiere, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Corrine E. Smith, Sabina, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tyler D. Harris, 411 Brittim Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kendra Kerns, Milford, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Kimberly M. Jones, 133 Rowe Ging Road SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Darius L. King, Copperas Cove, Texas, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Keyvin M. Gillam, Cincinnati, Ohio, failure to comply, case was dismissed per agreement.

Keyvin M. Gillam, Cincinnati, Ohio, falsification, case was dismissed per agreement.

Christie R. Crumbie, Columbus, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Derek E. Davis, Wilmington, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $180, upon motion of the State, charge amended from OVI to reckless operation, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $250 and court costs, sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years, 72 hours of residential treatment program in lieu of jail by Jan 1, 2023, terminate administrative license suspension.

Derek E. Davis, Wilmington, Ohio, invalid tag, case dismissed per agreement.