McDonald’s tournament returns

Representatives from Miami Trace, Greeneview, London and Madison Plains Athletic Departments joined Nick Epifano, owner-operator of the McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown on Monday, Dec. 5 to announce details of the annual Epifano McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The press conference aired live on the McDonald’s of Fayette Co Ohio Facebook page.

This will be the 24th annual Holiday Basketball Tournament in which both Miami Trace and Madison Plains have participated.

Both Greeneview and London joined in 2006.

Nick Epifano, owner of the McDonald’s Restaurants of Fayette County and Jamestown, agreed to the sponsor the event in 2009, making this the 14th year of sponsorship.

There is both a Boys and Girls Division with a separate tournament for both reserves and varsity players

It was announced that the event has raised close to $100,000 during the 14 years Epifano has sponsored the event. The money raised over the years has been used by the schools to use for new uniforms and equipment needed for the schools basketball ball programs.

Each year on a rotating basis, two of the schools are designated to receive a sponsorship stipend of $2,000 each. This year it will be Miami Trace and Greeneview that will receive the extra funds.

Also each of the schools will share equally after expenses for their Athletic Department which helps in the operation of each program

This makes the McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament different from other holiday tournaments that may be held

Below is the 2022 Schedule. Tickets at the door are $7 each for the evening varsity contests and $5 each for the reserves contests.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Boys J-V at Madison Plains High School

11 a.m. – Greeneview vs. London

12:30 p.m. – Miami Trace vs. Madison Plains

London and Madison Plains are the home teams

Girls Varsity at Greeneview High School

6:30 p.m. – Miami Trace vs. Madison Plains

8 p.m. – London vs. Greeneview

Madison Plains and Greeneview are the home teams

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Girls J-V at London High School

11 a.m. – Madison Plains vs. Miami Trace

12:30 p.m. – Greeneview vs. London

Miami Trace and London are the home teams

Boys Varsity at Miami Trace High School

6:30 p.m. – Greeneview vs. London

8 p.m. – Madison Plains vs. Miami Trace

London and Miami Trace are the home teams

Thursday, Dec. 29

Boys Reserve at Madison Plains High School

11 a.m. – Consolation Game

12:30 p.m. – Championship Game

Depending on which game they play in, Madison Plains and Miami Trace are the home teams

Girls Varsity at Greeneview High School

6:30 p.m. – Consolation Game

8 p.m. – Championship Game

Depending on which game they play in, London and Greeneview are the home teams

Friday, Dec. 30

Girls Reserves at London High School

11 a.m. – Consolation Game

12:30 p.m. – Championship Game

Depending on which game they play in, London and Greeneview are the home teams

Boys Varsity at Miami Trace High School

6:30 p.m. – Consolation Game

8 p.m. – Championship Game

Depending on which game they play in, Madison Plains and Miami Trace are the home teams.

Athletic directors met with Nick Epifano on a Facebook news conference Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 to discuss the upcoming annual McDonald’s Holiday Tournament. (l-r); Jim Wolverton, London High School; Mark Rinehart, Greeneview High School; Nick Epifano, Owner and Operator of the McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown; Aaron Hammond, Miami Trace High School and Zane Scheiderer, Madison Plains High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Nicks-Photo-1.jpg Athletic directors met with Nick Epifano on a Facebook news conference Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 to discuss the upcoming annual McDonald’s Holiday Tournament. (l-r); Jim Wolverton, London High School; Mark Rinehart, Greeneview High School; Nick Epifano, Owner and Operator of the McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown; Aaron Hammond, Miami Trace High School and Zane Scheiderer, Madison Plains High School. Courtesy photo

