McDonald’s tournament returns

Representatives from Miami Trace, Greeneview, London and Madison Plains Athletic Departments joined Nick Epifano, owner-operator of the McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown on Monday, Dec. 5 to announce details of the annual Epifano McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The press conference aired live on the McDonald’s of Fayette Co Ohio Facebook page.
This will be the 24th annual Holiday Basketball Tournament in which both Miami Trace and Madison Plains have participated.
Both Greeneview and London joined in 2006.
Nick Epifano, owner of the McDonald’s Restaurants of Fayette County and Jamestown, agreed to the sponsor the event in 2009, making this the 14th year of sponsorship.
There is both a Boys and Girls Division with a separate tournament for both reserves and varsity players
It was announced that the event has raised close to $100,000 during the 14 years Epifano has sponsored the event. The money raised over the years has been used by the schools to use for new uniforms and equipment needed for the schools basketball ball programs.
Each year on a rotating basis, two of the schools are designated to receive a sponsorship stipend of $2,000 each. This year it will be Miami Trace and Greeneview that will receive the extra funds.
Also each of the schools will share equally after expenses for their Athletic Department which helps in the operation of each program
This makes the McDonald’s Holiday Basketball Tournament different from other holiday tournaments that may be held
Below is the 2022 Schedule. Tickets at the door are $7 each for the evening varsity contests and $5 each for the reserves contests.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Boys J-V at Madison Plains High School
11 a.m. – Greeneview vs. London
12:30 p.m. – Miami Trace vs. Madison Plains
London and Madison Plains are the home teams
Girls Varsity at Greeneview High School
6:30 p.m. – Miami Trace vs. Madison Plains
8 p.m. – London vs. Greeneview
Madison Plains and Greeneview are the home teams
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Girls J-V at London High School
11 a.m. – Madison Plains vs. Miami Trace
12:30 p.m. – Greeneview vs. London
Miami Trace and London are the home teams
Boys Varsity at Miami Trace High School
6:30 p.m. – Greeneview vs. London
8 p.m. – Madison Plains vs. Miami Trace
London and Miami Trace are the home teams
Thursday, Dec. 29
Boys Reserve at Madison Plains High School
11 a.m. – Consolation Game
12:30 p.m. – Championship Game
Depending on which game they play in, Madison Plains and Miami Trace are the home teams
Girls Varsity at Greeneview High School
6:30 p.m. – Consolation Game
8 p.m. – Championship Game
Depending on which game they play in, London and Greeneview are the home teams
Friday, Dec. 30
Girls Reserves at London High School
11 a.m. – Consolation Game
12:30 p.m. – Championship Game
Depending on which game they play in, London and Greeneview are the home teams
Boys Varsity at Miami Trace High School
6:30 p.m. – Consolation Game
8 p.m. – Championship Game
Depending on which game they play in, Madison Plains and Miami Trace are the home teams.