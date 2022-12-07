Downtown Live Christmas returns this Saturday

This Saturday from 2-6 p.m., Main Street Fayette (MSF) will be hosting its Downtown Live Christmas event.

According to organizers, this event is one of the most highly-anticipated MSF events of the year and always has a tremendous turnout from the community.

There will be many activities for the whole family to enjoy, including an ice-less skating rink, a train trek around the courthouse, parading horse and carriage rides, face painters, a balloon artist, and scavenger hunts.

While all that is going on, there will be a Santa meet and greet available along with caroling on the courthouse lawn.

All attractions at the event will be free except for the ice-less skating rink and the horse and carriage rides. For those attractions, wristbands can be purchased for $10 a piece with cash only.

“Attractions were made possible with the help of our event sponsors; Dis-Tran Steel, John Hinderer FORD, Brown’s Boarding, ALTRUSA International and Mid-Atlantic Storage,” noted McKenna Brown, president/director of Main Street Fayette.

Exceptional prizes will be on display that will be distributed to lucky winners.

“Last year, we gave out around $3,000 dollars in prizes ranging from ball pits and toys for babies to iPads and Hoverboards for the older kids. It was an extra Christmas gift for a lot of the kids and helped the families out as well when it came to Christmas shopping,” added Brown.

The Record-Herald will be collaborating with MSF to host a Downtown Live Window Contest as well.

Downtown businesses will have the opportunity to decorate their front windows for the holiday season and possibly win best in show.

The intent of the event is for businesses to make some aspect of their window display “alive” with people and/or animals.

“In previous years’ Downtown Live, athletes took turns riding a bike to raise awareness for Pelotonia, angels posed in a window presiding over a heavenly display, and the Grinch made ferocious faces at the crowd,” explained Brown.

First place winner of the contest will receive a half-page ad in color in the Shopper’s Guide or the Record-Herald and will also receive a 2023 Main Street Fayette membership (valued at $100).

Second place winner will receive a ⅛ page ad in black and white in the Shopper’s Guide or Record-Herald.

Each ad will also receive 10,000 impressions on www.recordherald.com!

The winners of the contest will be announced in the Record-Herald on Tues., Dec. 13.

A horse and carriage ride from last year’s Downtown Live event. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_live.jpg A horse and carriage ride from last year’s Downtown Live event. Record-Herald file photo