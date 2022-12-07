Scouts are active in community

Cubs from Scouts BSA Pack 112 prepare for the Washington C.H. Christmas parade.

Scouts BSA from boy troop 112 (First Presbyterian Church) and girl troop 7312 (Fayette Co. Fish and Game Association) prepare to lead the Christmas parade in Washington C.H.

During their visit to WCH fire department, Cub Scouts from Scouts BSA Pack 112 learned about the tools and equipment firefighters take with them on their trucks.

Cub Scout Thomas Scanlan (center) during a live demonstration of firefighting with a pressurized hose.

Cub Scouts from Scouts BSA Pack 112 visited the Washington Fire Department recently for a tour and demonstrations, including all the protective gear that firefighters wear on the job.

Scouts BSA Troop member James Thornhill takes a turn during a troop outing at LeElla Lanes during November.