Posted on by

Scouts are active in community


Cubs from Scouts BSA Pack 112 prepare for the Washington C.H. Christmas parade.

Cubs from Scouts BSA Pack 112 prepare for the Washington C.H. Christmas parade.


Courtesy photos

Scouts BSA from boy troop 112 (First Presbyterian Church) and girl troop 7312 (Fayette Co. Fish and Game Association) prepare to lead the Christmas parade in Washington C.H.


Courtesy photos

During their visit to WCH fire department, Cub Scouts from Scouts BSA Pack 112 learned about the tools and equipment firefighters take with them on their trucks.


Courtesy photos

Cub Scout Thomas Scanlan (center) during a live demonstration of firefighting with a pressurized hose.


Courtesy photos

Cub Scouts from Scouts BSA Pack 112 visited the Washington Fire Department recently for a tour and demonstrations, including all the protective gear that firefighters wear on the job.


Courtesy photos

Scouts BSA Troop member James Thornhill takes a turn during a troop outing at LeElla Lanes during November.


Courtesy photos

Cubs from Scouts BSA Pack 112 prepare for the Washington C.H. Christmas parade.

Scouts BSA from boy troop 112 (First Presbyterian Church) and girl troop 7312 (Fayette Co. Fish and Game Association) prepare to lead the Christmas parade in Washington C.H.

During their visit to WCH fire department, Cub Scouts from Scouts BSA Pack 112 learned about the tools and equipment firefighters take with them on their trucks.

Cub Scout Thomas Scanlan (center) during a live demonstration of firefighting with a pressurized hose.

Cub Scouts from Scouts BSA Pack 112 visited the Washington Fire Department recently for a tour and demonstrations, including all the protective gear that firefighters wear on the job.

Scouts BSA Troop member James Thornhill takes a turn during a troop outing at LeElla Lanes during November.

Cubs from Scouts BSA Pack 112 prepare for the Washington C.H. Christmas parade.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Christmas-Pack.jpgCubs from Scouts BSA Pack 112 prepare for the Washington C.H. Christmas parade. Courtesy photos

Scouts BSA from boy troop 112 (First Presbyterian Church) and girl troop 7312 (Fayette Co. Fish and Game Association) prepare to lead the Christmas parade in Washington C.H.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Christmas-Troops.jpgScouts BSA from boy troop 112 (First Presbyterian Church) and girl troop 7312 (Fayette Co. Fish and Game Association) prepare to lead the Christmas parade in Washington C.H. Courtesy photos

During their visit to WCH fire department, Cub Scouts from Scouts BSA Pack 112 learned about the tools and equipment firefighters take with them on their trucks.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Cubs-Firehouse.jpgDuring their visit to WCH fire department, Cub Scouts from Scouts BSA Pack 112 learned about the tools and equipment firefighters take with them on their trucks. Courtesy photos

Cub Scout Thomas Scanlan (center) during a live demonstration of firefighting with a pressurized hose.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Cubs-hose.jpgCub Scout Thomas Scanlan (center) during a live demonstration of firefighting with a pressurized hose. Courtesy photos

Cub Scouts from Scouts BSA Pack 112 visited the Washington Fire Department recently for a tour and demonstrations, including all the protective gear that firefighters wear on the job.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Cubs-visit-gear-demo.jpgCub Scouts from Scouts BSA Pack 112 visited the Washington Fire Department recently for a tour and demonstrations, including all the protective gear that firefighters wear on the job. Courtesy photos

Scouts BSA Troop member James Thornhill takes a turn during a troop outing at LeElla Lanes during November.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Troop-bowl-1-.jpgScouts BSA Troop member James Thornhill takes a turn during a troop outing at LeElla Lanes during November. Courtesy photos