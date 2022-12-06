Haddix to speak at Carnegie Library Thursday

This Thursday, Dec. 8, New York Times best-selling author, Margaret Peterson Haddix, will be making her annual trip to Carnegie Public Library to speak with the community.

Haddix was born in Washington Court House and is a 1983 graduate of Miami Trace High School.

“Coming back is always a great reminder of how much I owe the people of my hometown, especially the librarians and teachers (not to mention Sunday school teachers and 4-H leaders),” explained Haddix to the Record-Herald. “They played such a huge role in shaping who I am. Going back to the library in particular is always meaningful, because that was my favorite place in town when I was a kid. I never could have become an author without that library!”

During her very successful career, Haddix has written nearly 50 books with children and young adults being their target audience.

Two of her most popular books include “Running Out of Time” and “Found.”

Haddix offered some advice to the young people who are interested in following the same career path.

“I would say to read a lot, because the more you read, the better you get as a writer, just automatically. I would also say to start writing now. But don’t put too much pressure on yourself to write in a particular way; just have fun with it, and play around with different types of writing. Use your imagination, and write about what you really care about. And finally, I would say to make sure that you have lots of time to think, because the better you are at thinking, the better you are at writing too.”

While Haddix visits her hometown library, she will share details of her most recent books while also answering questions about what it is like to be a professional author.

When asked what the most rewarding aspect of her career has been, Haddix replied with, “It’s hard to pick a ‘most’! Sometimes it is the writing itself — I love getting lost in a story that I’m trying to tell. Sometimes, it is the opportunities. I’ve gotten to meet all sorts of different people because of my writing, all over the world. And sometimes, it’s the feedback I get, when someone tells me that one of my books has been important to them. My favorite comment that I’ve heard from a reader is when someone tells me that one of my books was the thing that transformed them from a non-reader who hated everything about it to someone who loves to read. I am so happy to be able to share the pleasure I get from reading, and I think a love of reading can make such a difference in a kid’s life.”

Books ‘N’ More will also be selling Haddix’s books at the event and the option to get those books autographed will be available as well, just in time for Christmas!

Carnegie Library is located at 127 S. North St. and the event will start promptly at 5:30 p.m. All age groups and families are welcome to attend.

Margaret Peterson Haddix https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/web1_Haddix.jpg Margaret Peterson Haddix