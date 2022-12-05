Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Nov 24 — US 62 NE

FD responded to the report of smoke in the area. Firefighters checked the area, and no fire was located.

Nov 23 — 623 Willard St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an accident. FD found three vehicles involved, two facing northwest and one facing west which had been pushed up and into the corner of the house at 617. All three vehicles were upright and on all four wheels with no smoke or fire showing at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and was advised of one driver with injuries. FD established a safe work area and shut off traffic flow using the apparatus. FD assisted other agencies on the scene and checked the vehicles and the structural integrity of the house for safety.

Nov 23 — 120 Columbus Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an accident involving a motorcycle. FD found both the vehicle and the motorcycle facing south, upright and on all wheels with no obvious signs of entrapment or injuries. FD established a safe working area, controlled traffic flow and assisted other agencies on the scene.

Nov 23 — 1017 Glenn Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a struck gas line. FD found utility contractors at the site and noted the odor of natural gas in the air at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there were no injuries, and all equipment was shut down. FD was informed they were in the process of directional boring when the drill struck the gas line. FD requested Center Point Energy to be dispatched. FD created a safe zone, diverted traffic flow, monitored gas concentrations, and went door to door informing residents in the immediate area of the situation. FD stood by until the supply of gas was shut off.

Nov 23 — 1941 York Road

FD assisted Paint Creek FD on a structure fire.

Nov 22 — 1270 US 62 SW

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, FD found no signs of fire. FD checked the building and found no cause for the alarm. The building was unoccupied at the time of the alarm. FD successfully reset the alarm.

Nov 22 — 1400 Old Chillicothe Road

FD responded to a fire alarm and was cancelled en route.

Nov 22 — 1270 US 62

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, firefighters silenced the alarm and checked the fire alarm panel. The alarm was showing boiler room smoke detector activation. Firefighters checked the boiler room, and no signs of fire were found. Firefighters walked through the entire building and no problems were found.

Nov 21 — 1510 N North St.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, firefighters met with the owner and investigated what may have caused the alarm. The owner advised of a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm but was unsure of why the detectors sounded. Firefighters checked the house with a four-gas meter. No signs of fire or carbon monoxide were found.

Nov 21 — 4272 SR 734 NW

FD responded mutual aid with Jefferson Township Fire Department for an attic fire.

Nov 21 — 228 Draper St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a vehicle into a house. FD found a single vehicle upright, on all four wheels and up against the house and front porch at the time of arrival. FD noted no smoke, no fire, and no obvious entrapment. FD confirmed there was no entrapment, all occupants were out of the residence and were informed of damage to the gas meter. FD found the discharge line to the residence ruptured and was able to isolate the leak at the supply line shut-off valve before the meter. FD requested Center Point Energy to be dispatched. FD checked the vehicle and the structure for safety. Officers from the Washington Police Department maintained control of the incident scene and released all FD units.